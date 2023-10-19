Govt allocates over 8 cr to SGPGIMS for pioneering Osteoporosis study

LUCKNOW The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) under the Government of India has entrusted the Endocrinology Department of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) with a groundbreaking research mission focused on Osteoporosis. This pivotal initiative, supported by a substantial budget exceeding ₹8 crore, marks a significant milestone in the country’s medical landscape, as it endeavours to unveil the causes and treatments for the debilitating bone diseases of Osteoporosis and Osteomalacia.

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (HT File)

Professor Sushil Gupta, a prominent figure in the Department of Endocrinology and the head of this ambitious research project, expounded on the significance of their mission. “Osteoporosis is a condition in which bone mass diminishes over time, rendering bones fragile and susceptible to fractures, while the ratio of bone mineral to bone matrix remains within the normal range. In contrast, Osteomalacia involves a softening of bones due to disruptions in the bone turnover process, resulting in a low ratio of bone mineral to bone matrix.”

Gupta further elucidated the key distinctions between the two conditions, emphasising, “In Osteoporosis, even the slightest impact can lead to bone fractures, whereas in Osteomalacia, bones weaken, albeit to a lesser extent than in osteoporosis. Both Osteoporosis and Osteomalacia are metabolic bone disorders that reduce bone mass but manifest in distinct manners.”

He revealed the pivotal steps SGPGIMS is poised to take in the realm of osteoporosis research. “Starting next month, SGPGIMS will employ High-Resolution CT (HR CT) scans to scrutinise bone micro-level changes, pinpointing the precise causative factors. This advanced technique will chart new pathways for treatment. Additionally, bone biopsies will be conducted as part of this pioneering project. During fractures or surgeries associated with higher osteoporosis risk, bone samples will be obtained and thoroughly examined.”

