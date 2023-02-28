Govt presents supplementary demands worth 6,383 crore

Mumbai: The state government on the first day of the budget session tabled supplementary demands worth ₹6,383 crore.

Supplementary demands are proposed outlay for unforeseen expenditure not anticipated during the presentation of the budget.

The state budget for 2022-23 was ₹5.48 lakh crore against which the state finance department tabled the supplementary demands of ₹25,827 and ₹52,328 in August and December sessions, respectively. On Monday, the additional supplementary demands tabled by deputy chief minister and finance minister Devendra Fadnavis took the total to ₹84,539 in the current fiscal, which is 15.41% of the total budget.

The supplementary demands have the provision of ₹267 crore to pay monthly salary of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees. It has the provision of ₹1,014 crore for the incentive scheme in which farmers are paid up to ₹50,000 for the regular payments of crop loans. Of the demands, ₹4,673 crore is for committed expenditure, while ₹1,710 crore is towards the scheme expenditure.

The supplementary demands also have provision of ₹75 crore for construction of GST Bhavan in Wadala, ₹190 crore for the infrastructure projects implemented by the Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation, ₹452 crore for inspection and maintenance of the roads and bridges in the state among others.

Rural development department has the highest provision of ₹2,214 crore, cooperation department ₹1,334 crore, while public works department has ₹1,071 crore in the supplementary demands.

Meanwhile, experts have termed it a bad practice as the rules mandate the supplementary demands to remain within 5 and 10% of the state budget.

“The supplementary demands ideally should not go beyond 5 to 10% of the state budget of the year. The supplementary demands raised during the current fiscal is highest in recent years. Regardless of the ruling parties, the government has been raising whopping supplementary demands of late, showcasing fiscal indiscipline. The previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government had raised the demands of up to 12.54% in 2021-22,” Rupesh Keer of Samarthan, an organisation that studies state budget, said.

The Shinde -Fadnavis government had come under attack from opposition for allocating ₹5,500 crore in the winter session for supplementary demands under various heads from rural and urban development departments and most of it was allocated to the constituencies of the 40 MLAs who defected from Shiv Sena to form a government with BJP in June last year.