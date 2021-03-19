Govt schools in UP to hold annual exams on Mar 25, 26

LUCKNOW Annual examinations will be held between March 25 and 26 for all the 1.8 crore students of classes 1 to 8 in government-run primary and upper primary schools, following directives by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said officials.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, all students were promoted to the next level in March last year without examinations. Government schools remained closed for nearly a year. Upper primary schools reopened on February 10 and primary schools on March 1, with 50% attendance.

“No students will be denied promotion to the next class. Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, no child can be made to repeat a class till Class 8,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, director-general, school education, on Friday.

He said there will only be an oral examination of 30 minutes duration for students of classes 1 and 2. For students of classes 3 to 5, there will be a written exam of multiple choice questions of one hour duration for all subjects. There will be 50 questions.

For classes 6 to 7 as well, there will be a written examination based on objective type questions and the duration of the exam will be one hour and 30 minutes. For Class, there will be a written examination, which will be a mix of multiple choice and objective type questions.

Anand said answer sheets of classes 3 to 7 will be evaluated at school level and those of Class 8 by teachers of other schools. After evaluation, teachers are required to prepare report card that will help in assessing the academic performance of students.

The answer sheets would be evaluated between March 27 and 30 and report cards distribution would be on March 31, in the presence of village education committee. The teachers, however, are not happy because the department has issued examination notification in a short time and evaluation work clashes with Holi holidays.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently said that promoting students without exam was the route of escapism. Instead of promoting students of basic shiksha parishad schools to the next level without examination, there should be an effort to prepare them for tough competition, he emphasised.