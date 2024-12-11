Govt-aided secondary schools: UPESSC revokes old requisitions for 1,613 vacant posts

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has revoked the requisition of 1613 vacant posts, including 884 posts of principals in government-aided inter colleges and 729 posts for headmasters in government-aided high schools, which were sent by respective district inspector of schools (DIOSs) a few years back. Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission. (HT FILE)

The commission has now asked for a fresh requisition for the vacant posts afresh, informed officials from the state secondary education department.

In a letter dated December 12, 2024, sent to all DIOSs by UPESSC Secretary Manoj Kumar, a copy of which is with HT, it has been pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board had received online requisitions for 884 principal posts and 729 headmaster posts in the requisition years 2019-20 and 2021-22, but the advertisement for these positions had not been published.

The commission has decided to nullify these old requisitions after reviewing them, citing that a significant amount of time has passed since they were received, and that under the new norms, only concerned director, not the DIOSs, is authorised to submit these requisitions, the letter stated.

In this context, it has been decided that the previously received requisitions will be deemed void, and a fresh e-requisition will be initiated through the designated web portal. The commission has sought new requisitions via the online portal in accordance with the provisions outlined in Chapter 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Rules-2023, which were notified on December 13, 2023.

The UPESSC, established in 2023, merged the roles of the UP Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC), responsible for higher education teacher recruitment, and UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), responsible for secondary school teacher recruitment, to streamline and ensure a transparent, time-bound and uniform selection process.