Gradation exams on hold, students set to miss BEd entrance this year

PATNA

Final-year students stuck in various bachelor courses are likely to suffer because of delayed examinations as they might miss the chance of admission into BEd course this year.

In view of sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, all state varsities and colleges have deferred their scheduled exams till further notice, which will not be conducted before May 15 as per state government’s guidelines.

Meanwhile, Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, which is the nodal university for conducting BEd CET 2021, has commenced accepting online admission applications, which will end on May 7.

In this scenario, all bachelor students of academic session 2018-21, aspiring for teaching profession, will miss the chance of getting admission into BEd course for the want of final marks of graduation.

As per available status of examinations in the state, no varsity has completed final exams yet.

Pragati Kumari, a third-year BA student of Magadh Mahila College, said, “I was preparing for getting enrolled in BEd course this year. However, there is no hope of completion of pending exams and results announcement anytime soon. By the time, admission in BEd course will be closed.”

Another student Riya Singh, BCom student of Impact College, said, “It’s not our fault if the varsity has not completed the final exams. Why should we suffer the loss of one year? Either the varsity should promote us on the basis of previous marks or date for BEd admissions should be extended for students’ sake.”

Bihar BEd-CET is conducted for admission to BEd courses offered by different colleges affiliated with 15 state universities. There are around 354 government and self-financing BEd colleges in Bihar with 35,000 seats approved by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Ashok Kumar Mehta, state’s nodal officer of BEd CTET, said, “As per guidelines of NCTE, a candidate applying for the course must have secured at least 55% in bachelor degree. There is no provision for taking admission of ‘appearing’ bachelor students as aggregate marks of graduation is a mandatory eligibility criterion.”

“Entrance test will be conducted on May 30 across 11 cities. Candidates will have to answer 120 objective question carrying one mark each,” he said.

Last year, more than 1.22 lakh candidates applied for admission in the course.

Aspiring teachers hit a wall

Eligibility

A candidate applying for the BEd course must have secured at least 55% in bachelor degree.

The hurdle

Deadline for applications for BEd CET 2021 is May 9, while graduation exams are deferred till May 15.

Up for grabs

There are 35,000 approved seats in 345 government and self-financing BEd colleges in state.

Students want

Either BEd admissions be postponed or final-year students should be ‘passed’ basis past performance.