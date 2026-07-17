Gradually phase out printed degrees and introduce DigiLocker: UP governor

Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Thursday urged state universities to gradually phase out printed marksheets and degree certificates and promote the use of DigiLocker, saying the shift would encourage students to adopt digital credentials while significantly reducing printing costs.

Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel at PRSU convocation function in Prayagraj on Thursday (HT )

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Addressing the ninth convocation of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University (PRSU)-Prayagraj, the governor expressed concern over the low utilisation of DigiLocker despite the facility being available. She said students requiring degree certificates for admission to foreign universities should be issued the documents without waiting for the convocation ceremony, while universities should maintain proper records of such cases.

Stressing the need to improve academic standards, Patel called for a more transparent and accountable evaluation system. She said students who question their evaluation should be provided scanned copies of their answer sheets through email to establish whether the discrepancy lies with the student or the evaluator.

The governor further suggested that if an inquiry confirms incorrect evaluation by a teacher, the evaluator should be denied remuneration for assessment and salary deductions may also be considered. Such measures, she said, would strengthen accountability and discourage negligence. She added that Raj Bhavan had received complaints regarding evaluation from two state universities and appropriate action was taken after inquiries.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the importance of research, Patel said Indian universities should contribute more actively to policymaking, as is the practice in several other countries. She also stressed optimum utilisation of educational infrastructure by conducting skill development, employment-oriented training and other academic programmes in classrooms that remain vacant after regular teaching hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the importance of research, Patel said Indian universities should contribute more actively to policymaking, as is the practice in several other countries. She also stressed optimum utilisation of educational infrastructure by conducting skill development, employment-oriented training and other academic programmes in classrooms that remain vacant after regular teaching hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Vice-chancellor of the Indian Institute of Heritage, Noida, and member secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, was the chief guest, while Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay attended as the special guest. Minister of state for higher education Rajani Tiwari and PRSU vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh were also present.

During the convocation, the university conferred degrees on 81,822 students, including 61,753 undergraduate and 20,129 postgraduate students.

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A total of 242 medals were awarded for academic excellence, comprising 72 gold, 79 silver, 87 bronze and four Chancellor’s medals. Of the 72 gold medals, 50 were won by female students and 22 by male students. Overall, women secured 158 medals, while male students received 78, underlining the strong academic performance of female students.

MSc Zoology student Shipra Yadav, who secured a CGPA of 9.113 (91.13%), was awarded the prestigious Chancellor’s Medal and a gold medal after emerging as the university’s top performer in the 2025-26 academic session.