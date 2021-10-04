Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Greater Noida: 24 crore tender issued for ‘smart village’ project
others

Greater Noida: 24 crore tender issued for ‘smart village’ project

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:49 AM IST
(Representational image/HT Archive)
By HT Correspondent

The Greater Noida authority has issued a tender of 24 crore to begin work on its ‘smart village’ project. In the first phase of the project, the civic infrastructure in 14 villages will be revamped.

Authority officials said that the work on Maycha village has already been started. “For remaining 13 villages, tenders will be finalised in a month,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Apart from Maycha, other villages in the first phase include Chapraula, Sadullapur, Tilpata-Karanwas, Gharbra, Cheerasi, Ladpura, Aminabad (Niyana), Sirsa, Ghanghola, Astauli, Jalpura, Chipiyana Khurd-Tigdi and Yusufpur Chak Shahberi.

The authority has sanctioned total 150 crore for developing all 124 villages in the city as smart village. It has planned facilities such as drinking water supply, parks, public transport, drainage network, better roads, and Wi-Fi connectivity, among others, in these villages.

