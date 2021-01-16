Greater Noida: Juvenile gets three years for rape of 4-year-old girl

GREATER NOIDA: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) of Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday awarded three years in a remand home to a 15-year-old boy for raping a 4-year-old girl in May 2018 at a construction site in Greater Noida.

Amit Uppal, prosecution officer at JJB, said that an FIR was lodged at Bisrakh police station under IPC section 376 AB and sections 5/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Later a charge sheet was filed, he said.

In the FIR, the victim’s father, a labourer, had stated that on May 3, 2018, the accused took his 4-year-old daughter to a nearby vacant room and raped her. The accused was caught by the father and his neighbours, the FIR said.

“The Juvenile Justice Board comprising principal magistrate Viresh Chandra and member Aneet Kumar Bhagel passed an order and awarded him punishment. I had pleaded for maximum punishment as it will act as deterrent for others,” said Uppal.

The juvenile accused told JJB that he would not do any wrong act in future. He has been lodged at the juvenile remand home since May 4, 2018.

“Today, the victim’s counsel gave application of confession of the accused who has confessed to the crime and pleaded minimum punishment. The accused and his guardians were present at the JJB court. On April 1, 2019, JJB had declared him a juvenile,” JJB member Bhagel said on Friday.

“JJB has awarded three years’ imprisonment under IPC section 376 and three years under POCSO Act, along with a fine of ₹5,000 each in both sections. These punishments will go concurrently. He will be sent to the special remand home for juvenile convicts at Etawah,” said Bhagel.