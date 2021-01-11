Greater Noida: Two found dead in illegal liquor factory; property owner, brokers arrested

Greater Noida: Two persons were found dead in an illicit liquor factory in Site V area on Sunday night, said the police, adding that it appeared they had died of consumption of spurious liquor. Three persons – the owner of the property and the brokers – have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The bodies were discovered during a joint search operation by the Bulandshahr police and the Greater Noida police.

Explaining the sequence of events, Ranpal Singh, senior sub-inspector, Site V police station, said that Kalu left Greater Noida and came to Bulandshahr on January 8, as allegedly revealed by him.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that last week, six people had died in Bulandshahr after consuming spurious liquor and that Kalu had also consumed the spurious liquor. “On January 9, Kalu was admitted to GIMS, Greater Noida by the Bulandshahr police for treatment. On January 19, when he regained consciousness, he revealed that he had been consuming liquor with Pradeep and Santosh at a factory in the Site V area in Greater Noida.”

Police said Kalu allegedly told them that Pradeep and Santosh may still be at the same spot drinking and guarding the liquor cartons, after which officers from Bulandshahr and Noida, who were interrogating Kalu, rushed to the spot.

The police team, along with the excise department team, conducted a joint search operation at the said factory and found the main door of the building open. “The team recovered the two bodies. Scattered next to the bodies were illegal liquor bottles. One body was found on the bed and another body near the washroom,” the SSI said.

The police also found 36 cartons of illicit liquor, wrappers, and other paraphernalia from the rented premises. There was no one else at the premises, said officers. Police said Kalu and Santosh were named in the FIR registered in Bulandshahr, adding that Kalu was allegedly also involved in the operations of the illicit liquor racket. Both the decease were from Gangawali in Bulandshahr, said the police.

On Monday, the Greater Noida police arrested the property owner, Surendra Sharma, a resident of Tappal, and two property brokers – Niraj Nagar, a resident of Dankaur and Shashank Tyagi, a resident of Beta 2 – for facilitating the rent agreement with the suspects for ₹25,000 a month. The rent agreement was signed between Mintu and Surendra.

The DCP said that the suspects had allegedly hired the premises from Surendra on January 2 this year on the pretext of running a cosmetic products manufacturing unit. Surendra was arrested for criminal conspiracy, said officers.

“A case has been registered against five persons – Kalu, his accomplices Mintu, Tinku, and the deceased Pradeep and Santosh under Sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the IPC and Section 60 (penalty for unlawful, export, transport, manufacture, possession, sale) of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act. The property owner and two dealers have been charged under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC,” SSI said.

R B Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar excise officer, said that an excise department team also conducted a search operation and found wrappers of “Miss India” brand on the liquor bottles. “We scanned the QR codes and found that they were counterfeit. We found some liquor bottles, wrappers and other things at the spot. However, there was nothing at the premises to suggest that a factory was operating from there. It appears the gang had shifted the illegal liquor to Greater Noida from Sikandrabad after the situation deteriorated there,” he said.

On January 8, six persons died while around a dozen people fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in Jitgadhi village of Bulandshahr district.