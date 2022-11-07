Greater Noida to focus on improving Ganga water supply

The Greater Noida authority has said it will focus on ‘improving the supply’ of Ganga water to households in 28 sectors.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari said that the supply will be improved. After a long wait of 15 years since the project was in the pipeline, chief minister Adityanath inaugurated it on Tuesday.

Currently, the authority is mixing 40% Ganga water and 60% ground water to meet the water requirements of the city. In future, the authority aims to increase the Ganga water quantity, said officials.

“After the inauguration, we have made sure that the Ganga water supply continues without any leakage. Now, we will further improve the quantity and quality of the water. So far, we are supplying Ganga water to 28 sectors and by March 2023, we will start supplying Ganga water to the remaining areas,” said Maheshwari.

“The authority is mixing Ganga water with ground water in a bid to improve the quality of the water,” said Harendra Bhati, founder member of Active Citizen Team, a citizens’ group and member of Sector Beta 1 residents’ welfare association.

The authority aims to supply Ganga water in residential areas located in Greater Noida West that was earlier called Noida Extension by March next year.

“We have directed the water department to lay the required pipelines so that Ganga water supply can be provided in the remaining areas,” said Maheshwari. There are at least 350,000 newly-built housing units in Greater Noida West, where providing Ganga water will be a challenge for the authority.

“We have been eagerly waiting for the supply of Ganga water in our houses because we were promised better quality drinking water and not ground water,” said Anu Mishra, a resident of Nirala society in Greater Noida West.

