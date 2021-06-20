‘Green fungus’ diagnosed in Jalandhar covid survivor

Jalandhar A 62-year-old covid survivor has been diagnosed with ‘Green fungus’ infection at Sacred Heart hospital, Jalandhar. The man had reported to the private hospital on June 12 with acute cough. He had tested covid-19 positive around three months ago, and received treatment at a Ludhiana hospital for three weeks.

This could be the first case of its kind in the state. The hospital authorities conducted biopsy and reports confirmed that the patient had the infection, technically called Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis.

SYMPTOMS OF THE DISEASE

Among the symptoms of allergic Aspergillus sinusitis are stuffiness, runny nose, headache and reduced ability to smell. Symptoms of an aspergilloma or “fungus ball” include cough, coughing up blood and shortness of breath, fatigue etc.

Jalandhar civil surgeon Dr Balwant Singh and district family planning and welfare officer Dr Raman Gupta confirmed the diagnosis, but added it was not as dangerous as ‘Black fungus’.