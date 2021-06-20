Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / ‘Green fungus’ diagnosed in Jalandhar covid survivor
others

‘Green fungus’ diagnosed in Jalandhar covid survivor

62-year-old was discharged from a Ludhiana hospital over two months ago after being treated for three weeks; had reported to a private hospital in Jalandhar with acute cough on June 12
By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Among the symptoms of allergic Aspergillus sinusitis are stuffiness, runny nose, headache and reduced ability to smell. (HT PHOTO )

Jalandhar A 62-year-old covid survivor has been diagnosed with ‘Green fungus’ infection at Sacred Heart hospital, Jalandhar. The man had reported to the private hospital on June 12 with acute cough. He had tested covid-19 positive around three months ago, and received treatment at a Ludhiana hospital for three weeks.

This could be the first case of its kind in the state. The hospital authorities conducted biopsy and reports confirmed that the patient had the infection, technically called Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis.

SYMPTOMS OF THE DISEASE

Among the symptoms of allergic Aspergillus sinusitis are stuffiness, runny nose, headache and reduced ability to smell. Symptoms of an aspergilloma or “fungus ball” include cough, coughing up blood and shortness of breath, fatigue etc.

Jalandhar civil surgeon Dr Balwant Singh and district family planning and welfare officer Dr Raman Gupta confirmed the diagnosis, but added it was not as dangerous as ‘Black fungus’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP