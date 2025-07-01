Greenfield road to pass through 15 villages of Pratapgarh and Prayagraj

Under package two of Ram Van Gaman Marg, the four-lane Greenfield road between Pratapgarh and Prayagraj will pass through 15 villages of both the districts, including nine villages of Kunda block and six villages of Shringverpur Dham in Prayagraj. (Pic for representation only)

Presently, besides the ongoing road construction work, the process of acquiring land of farmers and giving them compensation is also being carried out simultaneously. The Greenfield road will be connected to the 1,200-metre long six-lane bridge being built on the Ganga.

According to executive engineer of National Highway Division, Ravindra Pal Singh, the construction of Greenfield road was being carried out as per guidelines besides maintaining all parameters for quality work.

“The work of land acquisition for the road has almost been completed. The process of distributing compensation amounts to farmers for either land acquired is also in the final stage. Some work of road construction is likely to be affected owing to the rainy season. Our effort is to get the road completely constructed by the end of November this year,” he added.

The road is being constructed by the National Highway section of the Public Works Department (PWD). The nine villages in Kunda block of Pratapgarh through which the road will pass and wherein land of farmers was being acquired against payment of compensation include Ramdas Patti, Rasoolpur, Nindura, Biharia, Kudha, Teki Patti, Suniyawan, Autarpur, Ibrahimpur and Barna while six villages of Soraon development block in Prayagraj where land was acquired for the project includes Andhiyari, Shyampur, Mir Jahanpur Uparhar, Bhagoutipur, Nindura and Singrour Uparhar.

Compensation is being given for a total of 83.3147 hectares of land of about 150 farmers. The compensation amount to be paid to farmers in nine villages of Kunda block is estimated to be ₹57,18,92,463 while the total amount to be paid to farmers in six villages of Prayagraj is ₹46,23,55,442.

Departmental officials had released 80 percent compensation amount within six months and have set a target to complete the payment of the remaining amount in the next 10 days.

Assistant engineer Amit Singh said that the process of distributing compensation amount and road construction work was being done simultaneously.