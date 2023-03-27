Gujarat: 16 Congress MLAs suspended after protests over Rahul’s disqualification

16 out of the 17 Congress MLAs were suspended from Gujarat assembly on Monday after they were protesting over the the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP, wearing black outfits in the house.

Congress MLAs including Imran Khedawala, Geniben Thakor and Amrtutji Thakor, were evicted by marshals.

The MLAs have been suspended till the remainder of the budget session that is underway till March 29.

“All Congress MLAs, except Vansda MLA Anant Patel were suspended today during the Question Hour. Anant was absent to attend a court hearing,” said Manish Doshi, Gujarat Congress spokesperson.

Congress MLAs including Imran Khedawala, Geniben Thakor and Amrtutji Thakor, were evicted by marshals as they sat in the well of the House and refused to go back to their seats despite repeated appeals made by speaker Shankar Chaudhary.

When the question hour began on Monday, Congress legislative party leader Amit Chavda demanded a discussion on the disqualification of Gandhi from Lok Sabha claiming he had been “silenced by the BJP government” for raising the issues concerning people of the country.

Speaker Chaudhary asked Chavda to sit down and asked him to raise the issue later in the day.

At this point, other Congress MLAs rushed near the well and began raising slogans.

When the 16 MLAs refused to stop sloganeering and trooped into the well, Chaudhary warned the Opposition against wasting people’s time.

As the MLAs stayed put, the speaker suspended them for a day and asked marshals to evict those lawmakers who refused to go out and continued to sit in the well area.

After the end of the question hour, state legislative and parliamentary affairs minister Rushikesh Patel slammed Congress for the chaos and moved a motion to suspend all of them till the end of the ongoing budget session on March 29.

(With inputs from PTI)