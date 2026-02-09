Ahmedabad, Whether it is exposing 'terror modules' or cracking down on organized crime syndicates and drug cartels, the Gujarat ATS has delivered the best performance in the country in the fight against terrorism, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday. Gujarat ATS delivered best performance in fight against terrorism in India: Sanghavi

Sanghavi, who holds the home portfolio, noted that the Anti-Terrorist Squad 's success in identifying radicalization of youth through online mediums is imperative for securing the state's future.

"Our ATS team has delivered the best performance in the country in the fight against terrorism. It has played a crucial role not only in Gujarat, but also in apprehending accused in attacks that occurred in other states. The ATS' success in exposing 'terror modules' radicalizing youth through online mediums is imperative for securing the state's future," an official release quoted him as saying.

Whether it was breaking crime networks operating from Punjab jails or conducting raids on drug factories in over 14 states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, personnel of the Gujarat ATS have made these operations successful by staying away from their homes and families for months, he emphasised.

The Deputy CM was speaking at an e-foundation stone ceremony of police department projects worth ₹202.85 crore in Ahmedabad, including a state-of-the-art ATS building to be constructed at a cost of ₹47.98 crore at Chharodi in the commercial city.

Other projects included an Urban Police Station to be built at a cost of ₹33.49 crore at Bodakdev;

police housing and PSI quarters at a cost of ₹74.62 crore at Amraiwadi Police Lines; police housing scheme at a cost of ₹39.68 crore at Kagdapith and a dog kennel and training facility at a cost of ₹5.74 crore at Saijpur Bogha .

All these projects will be facility-rich, which will improve the standard of living of police families and enhance their efficiency, said the release.

Sanghavi said that keeping vigil along Gujarat's 1,600 km-long coastline, waiting for Pakistani infiltrators and the drug mafia, was no small feat.

"Our personnel have apprehended over 75 Pakistanis right at the border. The state government is committed to making the ATS stronger, not only technically but also with budgetary support," he insisted.

The proposed ATS building will be equipped with world-class technical facilities, which will keep Gujarat's security strong for many years to come. A robust mechanism is being set up to give a befitting reply to those conspiring against the country, he asserted.

The ATS carries the unwavering trust of 6.5 crore Gujaratis, Sanghavi affirmed.

"The ATS is not just a force that awakens during terrorist attacks, but a 'Silent Force' that works continuously, 365 days, 24 hours, to ensure every citizen of the state remains safe," Sanghavi said.

PTI KVM RSY

