Gujarat ATS detains 15 persons associated with PFI’s frontal organisation SDPI

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday raided four places in the state and detained 15 persons in connection with the recent raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terrorism-related activities and radicalising of Muslim youths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We detained 15 persons on Tuesday who have come across as sympathisers of PFI. They are being interrogated,” said Sunil Joshi, superintendent of police, Gujarat ATS.

The raids were conducted against the PFI’s political wing – the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) – which is active in Gujarat and opened its office in Ahmedabad a few months back. Apart from Ahmedabad, raids were conducted at Surat, Navsari and Banaskantha by Gujarat ATS.

Also Read:PFI crackdown: Over 100 held in 2nd round of raids within weeks

The 15 persons detained today are associated with SDPI.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been raiding premises linked to the PFI in various states since last week.

In a massive crackdown on the organisation, multi-agency teams led by the NIA arrested 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit on September 22 in near simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the second round of raids were conducted in several states based on inputs from those arrested earlier.