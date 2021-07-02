Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Gujarat BJP MLA caught gambling, arrested from club
others

Gujarat BJP MLA caught gambling, arrested from club

Panchmahals district superintendent of police Leena Patil told mediapersons that Pavagadh crime branch team raided Jimmy club resort situated on the Godhra-Pavagadh Road where 15 people were found gambling with cash and also drinking liquor
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Representational Image.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has been caught gambling and consuming liquor at a club in Gujarat’s Kheda district late Thursday evening.

Confirming the arrests, Panchmahals district superintendent of police Leena Patil told mediapersons that Pavagadh crime branch team raided Jimmy club resort situated on the Godhra-Pavagadh Road where 15 people were found gambling with cash and also drinking liquor. She confirmed that BJP MLA from Matar, Kesarisinh Solanki, was one of them.

She refused to disclose any more information about the raids saying that it was premature since the First Information Report was still being filed.

Gujarat is a dry state so consumption and trading of alcohol are banned there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day

People play Jenga in moving train, viral video stuns people

Timelapse video shows gummy bears melting in Canadian heatwave

Sania Mirza poses with son Izhaan, Anushka Sharma reacts with a sweet message
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP