Gujarat BJP MLA caught gambling, arrested from club

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has been caught gambling and consuming liquor at a club in Gujarat’s Kheda district late Thursday evening.

Confirming the arrests, Panchmahals district superintendent of police Leena Patil told mediapersons that Pavagadh crime branch team raided Jimmy club resort situated on the Godhra-Pavagadh Road where 15 people were found gambling with cash and also drinking liquor. She confirmed that BJP MLA from Matar, Kesarisinh Solanki, was one of them.

She refused to disclose any more information about the raids saying that it was premature since the First Information Report was still being filed.

Gujarat is a dry state so consumption and trading of alcohol are banned there.