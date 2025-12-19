Gujarat builds semiconductor-focused policing grid for Sanand and Dholera

Gujarat’s push to emerge as a national semiconductor hub has led to a parallel build-up of a specialised security and policing architecture for the Sanand and Dholera industrial regions, with government planning focused on workforce safety, technology-led surveillance and protection of strategic assets. Dy CM Harsh Sanghvi said significant investments had come to the region resulting in rapid industrial expansion and job creation. (HT sourced photo)

Deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghvi on Thursday said significant investments had come to the region resulting in rapid industrial expansion and job creation. He noted that industrial peace and effective policing were critical as Gujarat moved into advanced manufacturing sectors.

Sanghvi made the remarks after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for a series of infrastructure and technology-driven projects of the Ahmedabad Rural Police.

He commended the ADR-Shield project, noting that it would establish a centralized portal to track workers migrating to industrial areas from across the country. This system, he explained, would enable authorities to identify individuals with criminal backgrounds who may be concealing themselves under the pretext of employment.

Sanghvi said the state’s policy framework, connectivity and industrial ecosystem have enabled semiconductor investments to move from planning to execution.

He also visited semiconductor facilities in Sanand GIDC Phase II, including units of Micron Technology, Kaynes Semicon Private Limited and CG Semi Private Limited, and reviewed progress and future expansion plans with company officials.

Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat told HT that security planning was being aligned with the scale and nature of semiconductor manufacturing.

“Security arrangements are being designed keeping in view that about 70 per cent of the employees in semiconductor facilities are women. Their safety, secure mobility and workplace confidence are central to our planning,” said Jat. Once the Sanand and Dholera semiconductor units are fully functional, total employment is expected to be around 40,000 people, he added.

The total cost of security upgradation for Sanand and Dholera police stations is expected to be about ₹15 crore, including modernisation of police station infrastructure and deployment of advanced surveillance systems.

According to SP Jat, Dholera’s proximity to the sea makes it strategically sensitive.

“Dholera is close to the coastline, so surveillance there will include high-end drones with night-vision capability for round-the-clock monitoring,” he said.

Officials said that Sanand and Dholera police stations are being developed as smart, sector-focused units aligned with the needs of semiconductor fabs and their vendor ecosystems.

The policing model for the semiconductor belt includes dedicated Integrated Command and Control Centres with a specific focus on fabs, vendor ecosystems, logistics corridors and utilities. These centres integrate CCTV networks, automatic number plate recognition systems, drones and mobile surveillance units to allow real-time monitoring and coordination with industrial security teams and state control rooms, said officials.

Officials said crime mapping and advanced analytics systems are being deployed to identify patterns related to theft, labour-related disputes and risks of industrial sabotage or espionage in high-value manufacturing zones. Workforce verification is being handled through digital labour management systems that maintain profiles of workers and contractors, a key requirement for semiconductor plants employing a large migrant workforce.

The security plan also covers Dholera, where Tata Group is setting up a major semiconductor fabrication plant. Police officials said the scale and strategic nature of the Tata facility has required sector-specific security planning rather than routine policing, with emphasis on technology-driven surveillance and rapid response. The country’s first large-scale commercial semiconductor fab at Dholera is being set up by Tata Electronics in partnership with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation for a proposed investment of about ₹91,000 crore.