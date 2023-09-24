Gujarat govt announces relief package for flood-affected farmers

The Gujarat government has announced a relief package for farmers affected by flooding in Bharuch, Narmada, and Vadodara districts caused by the overflowing of Narmada river between September 16 and September 18, government officials aware of the matter said.

Flooding in Bharuch, Narmada, and Vadodara districts caused by the overflowing Narmada river between September 16 and September 18 (File Photo)

The relief package aims to assist farmers who have suffered substantial crop losses during the 2023-24 kharif season in the affected villages.

The officials said that the assistance will vary based on the type of crops and irrigation methods used, added officials mentioned above. Farmers eligible for assistance can apply through the ‘Digital Gujarat Portal’ before the deadline of October 31, 2023.

The government’s decision to provide a special relief package is based on a report estimating the damages suffered by standing crops in the three districts. In addition to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), funds from the state budget will be allocated to support farmers against their losses.

To be eligible for the relief package, farmers “must have incurred a loss of 33% or more” of their agricultural and horticultural crops during the kharif season of 2023-24. This assistance will be available to farmers in villages declared as affected by the district administration, with a maximum cap of two hectares, said officials.

For non-irrigated crops, affected farmers will receive a relief package of Rs.8,500 per hectare, following the SDRF norms. In the case of irrigated agriculture and rainfed horticulture crops, they will receive Rs.8,000 in addition to Rs.17,000 per hectare, as per SDRF norms.

Perennial crops will receive assistance of Rs.15,000 per hectare, in addition to the Rs.22,500 provided as per SDRF norms. Similarly, for perennial horticultural crops with 33% or more damage per hectare, farmers will be eligible for assistance of Rs.1,02,500, along with Rs.22,500 paid as per SDRF norms.

The aid will be provided through direct benefit transfers into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

These floods, attributed to heavy rains in the upper Narmada region and the release of water from the Sardar Sarovar dam, have led to significant floods in Gujarat. The opposition Congress party has called it a “man-made disaster” and urged for a special investigation into dam management, alongside support for affected individuals.

