Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in Jamnagar hotel; no injuries reported

A massive fire broke out at Alento hotel near Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Thursday night around 8pm. The fire was doused and brought under control, police officials said.

“There is no casualty and no person has been injured due to the fire. Two people were shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar after they complained of suffocation due to the fire. Their condition is stable. The fire is under control,” said KK Babariya, a police official who was present at the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to preliminary investigation, the fire may have been caused due to a short circuit in the electric panel close to the reception desk of the hotel.

Also Read:Fire guts two godowns in Nana peth

There were 47 people inside the hotel when the fire broke out. Of these 20 were staff members and 27 were guests at the hotel, he said.

Most of them were safely out of the hotel within minutes of the fire.

About five fire fighters including some from Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation (GSFC) and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were used in the fire-fighting process.

The hotel is located about 25kms away from Jamnagar and is close to RIL’s refinery and petrochemicals project at Moti Khavdi, Russian energy giant Rosneft promoted Nayara Energy’s refinery and Gujarat State Fertilizer Chemicals manufacturing facility at Sikka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The guests at the hotel mostly comprised of employees and visitors of these factories.