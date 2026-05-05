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Gujarat police bust cyber fraud network; links to Baba Siddique murder emerge

Seized mobile phones revealed details of 197 bank accounts, of which at least 60 were directly linked to multiple offences across the country

Published on: May 05, 2026 08:40 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
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Gujarat police on Tuesday said it uncovered an interstate cyber fraud racket of 53.55 crore spanning across over 20 states and arrested 10 persons from Anand and Ahmedabad in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

Police seized mobile phones, cheque books, passbooks and debit cards. (Representative Photo/iStock)

The investigation led by the Cyber Crime Unit, traced 132 complaints and found that the network operated by sourcing and circulating bank accounts on commission, which were then used to route proceeds of online frauds including phishing, investment and digital payment fraud.

The racket relied on “mule” accounts from individuals who were paid to rent out their bank credentials. These accounts were used to receive funds from victims and then transferred across multiple layers to avoid detection. In several cases, money was routed through dozens of accounts within hours.

Police seized mobile phones, cheque books, passbooks and debit cards. The accused are residents of Anand, Kheda and Ahmedabad districts.

Also Read:Court denies bail to Baba Siddique murder case accused, cites material linking him to conspiracy

Police said the account supplied by Malek was used by individuals connected to the murder.

The case is part of an ongoing crackdown by Gujarat police on organised mule account networks. Investigators said the findings indicate that such financial channels are being accessed not only for cyber fraud but also by persons involved in serious criminal offences, prompting a wider probe into overlaps between fraud syndicates and organised crime.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Gujarat police bust cyber fraud network; links to Baba Siddique murder emerge
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Gujarat police bust cyber fraud network; links to Baba Siddique murder emerge
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