Gujarat police bust cyber fraud network; links to Baba Siddique murder emerge

Gujarat police on Tuesday said it uncovered an interstate cyber fraud racket of ₹53.55 crore spanning across over 20 states and arrested 10 persons from Anand and Ahmedabad in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

Police seized mobile phones, cheque books, passbooks and debit cards. (Representative Photo/iStock)

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The investigation led by the Cyber Crime Unit, traced 132 complaints and found that the network operated by sourcing and circulating bank accounts on commission, which were then used to route proceeds of online frauds including phishing, investment and digital payment fraud.

The racket relied on “mule” accounts from individuals who were paid to rent out their bank credentials. These accounts were used to receive funds from victims and then transferred across multiple layers to avoid detection. In several cases, money was routed through dozens of accounts within hours.

Police seized mobile phones, cheque books, passbooks and debit cards. The accused are residents of Anand, Kheda and Ahmedabad districts.

Also Read:Court denies bail to Baba Siddique murder case accused, cites material linking him to conspiracy

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said further arrests are likely as the probe expands to identify account suppliers, handlers and beneficiaries across states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said further arrests are likely as the probe expands to identify account suppliers, handlers and beneficiaries across states. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Seized mobile phones revealed details of 197 bank accounts, of which at least 60 were directly linked to multiple offences across the country. Fraud amount is estimated at ₹53.5 crore and complaints have been registered from several states, with Gujarat reporting the highest number, followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seized mobile phones revealed details of 197 bank accounts, of which at least 60 were directly linked to multiple offences across the country. Fraud amount is estimated at ₹53.5 crore and complaints have been registered from several states, with Gujarat reporting the highest number, followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the accused identified as Sahilmia Shabbirmia Malek of Anand previously provided a mule account of Karnataka Bank to Salman Vohra of Petlad in Anand, who is an accused in the Siddique case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the accused identified as Sahilmia Shabbirmia Malek of Anand previously provided a mule account of Karnataka Bank to Salman Vohra of Petlad in Anand, who is an accused in the Siddique case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have caught a gang that operated 197 bank accounts. Eight of them were caught on Sunday and two others were caught yesterday (Monday) night. One of the arrested accused Sahilmia Malek had provided mule account to the murder accused in Baba Siddique case,” said Rajdeepsinh Jhala, superintendent of police, Cyber Centre of Excellence, CID Crime, Gujarat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have caught a gang that operated 197 bank accounts. Eight of them were caught on Sunday and two others were caught yesterday (Monday) night. One of the arrested accused Sahilmia Malek had provided mule account to the murder accused in Baba Siddique case,” said Rajdeepsinh Jhala, superintendent of police, Cyber Centre of Excellence, CID Crime, Gujarat. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the account supplied by Malek was used by individuals connected to the murder.

The case is part of an ongoing crackdown by Gujarat police on organised mule account networks. Investigators said the findings indicate that such financial channels are being accessed not only for cyber fraud but also by persons involved in serious criminal offences, prompting a wider probe into overlaps between fraud syndicates and organised crime.

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