Gurdas Maan moves HC, seeking anticipatory bail

Chandigarh Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking anticipatory bail in an alleged case of hurting religious sentiments. On September 8, a Jalandhar court had dismissed his plea for the same. Maan was booked under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code at Nakodar city police station in Jalandhar on August 26.

During a religious fair in Nakodar on August 24, Maan had described Ladi Shah of Dera Baba Murad Shah as a descendant of the third Sikh master, Guru Amar Das. When a social media campaign started against his statement, Maan uploaded a video on social media, offering an apology for his statement. However, an FIR was registered against him.

He has argued that no offence under Section 295A of the IPC can be made out against him. It has to be demonstrated that an act has been committed with deliberate and malicious intention, in order to outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens and such act insults or attempts to insult the religion or the religious beliefs of that class.

“In the present case, the FIR prima facie fails to disclose that the essential ingredients of offence, were made out,” his plea states. The plea adds that the trial court judge apparently got ‘influenced by the show of public outcry, generated by some sections through a sustained campaign’.

“As a humble Sikh and a sensitive citizen, the petitioner made a widely circulated public apology, as detailed hereinabove. His words ought to be interpreted in the total background of his lifelong devotion to the venerable Sikh Gurus and to the principles of Sikhism,” the plea, which will be taken up later this week, states.