Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated with fervour in Prayagraj

The birthday of the founder and first Guru of Sikh religion, Guru Nanak Dev, was celebrated in Sangam city, with fervour on Tuesday. All the gurudwaras of the city were decorated and special langars (free community meals) were organised at these gurudwaras.

On the occasion, special prayers were also held in all the gurudwaras of the city. The gurudwaras at Ahiyapur, Khuldabad, Preetam Nagar, Sulem Sarai and Manauri among others were decorated on the occasion.

A large number of devotees visited the Gurudwara Shri Pakki Sangat Sahib of Ahiyapur locality. This was the place where Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib, the 9th guru of Sikh community, stayed for six months in 1666 along with his wife, Mata Gujari Devi, his mother Mata Nanaki, uncle (Mama) Kirpal Das and other followers. This place also bears significance as it is here that Mata Gujari Devi conceived the 10th guru, Guru Gobind Singhji Maharaj who was born in December, 1666, in Patna.

Likewise, celebrations marking the occasion were also held in another important Gurudwara of the city located at Khuldabad. Akhand Path Sahib ended at Gurudwara Sahib on Tuesday morning. Besides, katha-kirtan, lectures, poems, Ardas and Langar were organised on the occasion.

People of all religions partook of the langar prasad of the Guru. A blood donation camp was also organised by Guru Singh Sabha. In this, 37 men and eight women donated blood.

A free medical check-up camp was held outside the Gurudwara located in Preetam Nagar locality of the city. For the first time, a painter’s camp was also organised in Khuldabad on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. In this camp, from the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, his journeys, halts, teachings and various events of his life were presented in one place, by giving beautiful shape through colour lines and imagination. In this picture exhibition, the life philosophy of the Guru was also displayed.