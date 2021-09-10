Guru Nanak Khalsa College of Women celebrates Int’l Literacy Day

The IQAC and Legal Literacy Club of Guru Nanak Khalsa College of Women, Gujarkhan Campus, celebrated International Literacy Day on Thursday. Co-ordinators of the club Parveen Arora, assistant professor, department of public administration, and Rajwinder Kaur, department of business management and commerce along with Daisy Wadhwa, head, department of computer science and applications, organised a workshop for Class IV employees. Harpreet Kaur, assistant professor, department of computer science and applications was the resource person.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON