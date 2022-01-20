Gurugram: 2 doctors booked for leaving cotton gauze in abdomen

Two doctors of a private hospital in the city have been booked on a court order for alleged negligence of leaving a cotton gauze inside a woman’s abdomen during caesarean delivery on November 16, 2020, police said on Wednesday.

In the FIR lodged at Sector 14 police station on Tuesday night, complainant Diwas Rai, a resident of Sikanderpur Ghosi in DLF Phase 1, alleged that part of his wife’s large intestine was removed on June 3 last year through a surgery by the doctors in the same hospital on the pretext of carrying out an investigation and without consent as the infection had spread.

He alleged that his wife continuously suffered from pain and redness in abdomen after delivery and her situation kept deteriorating.

As per FIR, the two doctors -- Poonam Yadav and Anurag Yadav -- are the directors of Shiva Hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 12, where Diwas’s wife Swastika Rai was operated on both occasions.

The FIR against the duo was registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 336 (act negligently as to endanger human life), 337 (causing grievous hurt by act of negligence), 417 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Satender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 14 police station, said that the FIR against both doctors was registered on direction of a court of judicial magistrate.

“In such cases, investigation is carried out on directions of the district’s chief medical officer. Police would seek his help to form a team to investigate the case,” he said.

When contacted, hospital manager Pramod Pathak, speaking on behalf of the doctors, said the patient’s attendant was apprised that there was some problem in her intestine which needed medical attention.

“Surgery was performed after due consent from the attendant. The first time Swastika was admitted at the hospital was for a delivery. Both mother and girl child were discharged in a healthy condition. Dr Poonam had performed the delivery,” Pathak said.

When asked, Pathak said he would have to look into who had performed surgery the second time.