Gurugram: Man arrested for posing as IAS officer to dupe people on pretext of jobs

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and duping several people of more than ₹60 lakh on the pretext of getting them jobs in the army and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The suspect was identified as Roshan Pandey, a native of Bihar. More than 20 cases are registered against the suspect in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding that he was living in Burari area of Delhi for the last one year.

According to police, Vikesh Kumar Gupta, a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand who lives in a rented accommodation in Jharsa village in Gurugram, had filed a complaint at Sadar police station against the suspect last month. Gupta, who works at a private bank in Gurugram, said that he met the suspect through his colleague in January, said police.

In his complaint, Gupta said that the suspect identified himself as Roshan Pandey, working as a joint secretary in the Union ministry of home affairs, and promised him to get him and his brother-in-law a job in the army and the DRDO through an IAS quota and took over ₹85,000 from him.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that Gupta trusted the suspect as he had uploaded his picture on WhatsApp with a government ID card. “To gain his trust, the suspect had taken all relevant documents from Gupta and used to share the latest development, but never got him a job,” he said.

Yadav said the suspect took the money between January and July this year. “We were already conducting an investigation against Pandey. He was arrested from Gurugram on Friday night, and was taken on two-day police remand after being produced before the court on Saturday,” he said.

Police said Pandey cheated people on the pretext of getting them government jobs for a salary of ₹85,000 per month. After taking money from the victims, Pandey would email fake appointment letters to them, police said.

Some of the appointment letters read that the jobs were at offices of the DRDO and the Indian Army, Yadav said.

A case was registered against Pandey under IPC sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 472 (counterfeiting seal) at Sadar police station on Friday night.