Gurugram: Members of rival gangs clash in Bhondsi jail, three injured

Three inmates sustained severe injuries after members of two rival gangs clashed in Bhondsi jail on Saturday evening, police said.

The injured were identified as Deepak Kumar from Bhiwani, Dhiraj Kumar of Gurugram and Deepak Kumar of Rewari, said police, adding that they are lodged in the jail for several murder cases.

Police said members of the two gangs -- Dandi gang and Ashok Rathi gang -- were involved in the clash.

A case was registered against Rajeev alias Raju of Basai in Gurugram and his close aides. Rajeev is a member of Kala gang, police said, adding the reason for the clash could not be established immediately.

The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital at Sector 10 from where they were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, the officials said.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said that they were carrying grudges against each other since last year after triple murder in Basai. “This is not the first time that violence erupted in the jail. There have been several incidents where inmates have attacked each other,” he said.

Singh said that last month both gang members were taken to the local court for their case hearing where they landed in a tiff. “The members of the two gangs were looking for the right opportunity to attack each other. On Saturday evening, they got the chance and members of Dandi gang attacked the three members of Rathi gang while they were standing outside the barrack,” he said.

The suspects were booked for attempt to murder and threatening for life, said police. Police said they will take the suspects on production warrant and interrogate them.