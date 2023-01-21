Gurugram MP Rao visits 2 villages over waterlogging concerns

Union minister and Gurugram Member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh visited Daulatabad and Dharampur villages to assess the problem of waterlogging on Friday.

Officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) met the minister and told him about the agency’s decision to build a dam along the Najafgarh drain to prevent waterlogging in a large number of villages. They said that many residents are suffering due to the spillover of sewage and recycled water from the drain.

GMDA officials told the MP that they plan to build the dam in the next two years.

Around 3,000 acres of land in villages such as Daulatabad and Dharampur, adjoining the Najafgarh drain is affected due to the waterlogging caused by spilling of water from the drain and local residents have been repeatedly demanding a solution to the problem.

The MP interacted with farmers of the two villages and assured them that he will take up the issue of providing yearly compensation with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar if their land is submerged in the sewage water of the Najafgarh drain.

“The farmers of this area had complained about the problems caused by waterlogging and today I visited the spot and found the situation alarming. It needs an immediate solution. I will take up the matter of compensation with the chief minister on an urgent basis,” said Singh, adding that GMDA must execute its plans to resolve the issue within a stipulated time.

Singh also said that residential projects along the Najafgarh drain were also under stress because of the waterlogging issue and several residents had complained about it. “All these issues will be resolved and I will ensure that action is taken on priority by the concerned state departments,” he said.

Rajesh Bansal, GMDA chief engineer (infrastructure-2) division, said there is a plan to build a dam along the drain to prevent the spillage of water into agricultural land. He also said that a large sewage treatment plant near Daulatabad village is being constructed and it will help in recycling the waste water, which can be used for agricultural purposes.

