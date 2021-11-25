Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram: Occupancy certificates of eight buildings in Sushant Lok 2 cancelled

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday cancelled occupancy certificates of eight buildings in Sushant Lok 2 after it was found that the owners had made unapproved additions to these structures
In the past two weeks, the enforcement wing of the department has cancelled around 50 occupancy certificates in different areas of the city. (HT Archive)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday cancelled occupancy certificates of eight buildings in Sushant Lok 2 after it was found that the owners had made unapproved additions to these structures.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said, “It was found that additions and alterations had been made in these structures by way of constructing rooms and toilets in stilts while the buildings are still incomplete. Any such violations will not be tolerated.”

In the past two weeks, the enforcement wing of the department has cancelled around 50 occupancy certificates in different areas after violations were detected in the structures.

DTCP officials said that five teams have been constituted to inspect houses where OCs have been issued.

In another development, the department has issued directions to developers of delayed affordable projects to expedite construction work. The directions were issued following a meeting last week called by senior town planner with nine developers.

The DTCP officials said that directions have been issued to the developers after assessing delayed projects as the affordable housing projects must be completed in four years. “The developers have been asked to increase the pace of construction so that project deadlines are adhered to. Also, directions have been issued that demand for money from buyers should be made in proportion to the construction of the project,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

