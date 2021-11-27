Gurugram police set up checkpoints at Delhi borders

As the Delhi government banned the entry of heavy vehicles (except those carrying essential commodities) into the national capital from November 27 to December 3, the Gurugram police on Saturday set up barricades at several border points to prevent Delhi-bound trucks from entering the district.

Police have set up barricades at 23 locations in the district and diverted the trucks through the KMP Expressway, Faridabad and Nuh towards other states, said officials.

Police said that more than 500 trucks are being diverted daily from Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and Manesar to the KMP Expressway and towards Nuh.

On November 25, the Delhi government announced a ban on the entry of commercial vehicles into the national capital. “Only CNG vehicles and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had said .

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), Gurugram, said more than 1,000 personnel are deployed at different places in the district where the movement of heavy vehicles is high. “Some truck drivers managed to enter the district last night which were later diverted through other routes. But due to this, congestion is being reported from Shankar Chowk, Manesar crossing and Udyog Vihar area,” he said.

Balhara said that teams are checking all vehicles to ensure only vehicles carrying essential commodities enter Gurugram.

Police said heavy vehicles that had already entered Gurugram were sent back from Shankar Chowk.

Police have also set up checkpoints at Shankar Chowk, two kilometres before the Sirhaul toll plaza, Bilaspur, Bijwasan, Bajghera and Manesar. These points connect to industrial areas and witness heavy movement of trucks during the weekdays, said the officials, adding that there are 11 border points connecting Gurugram to Delhi and teams are deployed at each border.

“We have impounded 375 vehicles without pollution certificates, 305 trucks for wrong lane driving and 524 for wrong parking,” said Balhara.