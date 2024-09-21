Gurugram: Political parties must seek nod for AV ads

Gurugram: District election officer and Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has announced that candidates wanting to use audio-visual campaign material, voice calls, or bulk text messages during the upcoming Haryana assembly elections must seek approval from the media monitoring committee, officials aware of the matter said. District election officer and Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav during a meeting with officials ahead of the Haryana assembly polls at the Mini Secretariat in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

They said that the expenses related to these campaign tools will be added to the candidate’s overall election expenditure. Yadav said that all forms of campaign messaging, whether through audio or video messages, voice calls, or text messages, must be pre-approved to ensure compliance with Election Commission guidelines.

According to the instructions from the poll watchdog, a media monitoring committee has been established in the district to closely watch campaign activities across print, electronic, and social media. Yadav further said that any candidate planning to use these campaign methods must obtain certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC). “The district administration is fully alert and will ensure a free, fair and peaceful election process,” he added.

Bijender Singh, the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) and a member of the committee, explained that candidates can contact the DIPRO office on the sixth floor of the Mini Secretariat for permission to use the specified campaign media. He also said that the election commission has issued guidelines regarding social media usage.

“The content displayed on screens, voice calls, and advertisements on YouTube channels must be certified by the committee. Bulk SMS and political voice calls will be banned 48 hours before the end of the voting process. Mobile service providers have also been instructed to report any bulk messages or voice calls to the MMC during the campaign period,” he said.

Officials said strict monitoring will be in place to ensure no offensive SMS, audio, or video content is circulated. In case of personal attacks on candidates or any derogatory remarks about caste or religion, the responsible sources will be identified, and appropriate legal action will be taken as per rules, they added.

Unauthorised campaign material

The district election officer on Saturday issued strict instructions to all registered printing press owners in the district regarding the printing and publishing of election-related material, such as pamphlets and posters, ahead of the assembly elections.

In a formal notice, Yadav reminded all printers and publishers that the printing and publication of election pamphlets, posters, and related content are regulated under Section 127-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. He warned press owners not to publish any election campaign material without proper verification.

Yadav said that printing election-related material without the name of the printer and publisher is a violation of Section 127-A of the Act. Those found violating this regulation will face legal action under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023. This provision includes penalties of up to six months imprisonment and the cancellation of the printing press’s licence.

The DC said that all election material must clearly display the names of the printer and publisher. He also highlighted that the Election Commission has outlined specific expenditure limits for assembly election candidates. Therefore, maintaining a record of expenses related to the printing of pamphlets and posters is crucial.

Yadav also pointed out that any individual seeking to print election-related material must submit an affidavit along with two witnesses, whose signatures must also be obtained. The DC concluded by stating that duplicating printed copies also falls under the same category, and all campaign material needs to comply with the rules to avoid any legal consequences.