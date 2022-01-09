Gurugram receives 59.4mm rainfall, more likely today

The city has received 59.4mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains on Sunday too. The IMD also said that dense fog is expected over the National Capital Region, including Gurugram, on Sunday morning.

“Slight fall in minimum temperature is very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and rapid fall by 4-6 degrees Celsius during the next two to three days,” the IMD said.

Gurugram on Saturday recorded the maximum temperature at 16.8°C and minimum temperature at 13.5°C. On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were recorded at 18°C and 12.3°C, respectively.

The IMD on Saturday said that light to moderate rainfall is happening due to the western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

Navdeep Singh, a city-based weather expert, said that the sky will start clearing up after midnight on Saturday. “Upper level fog with reduced visibility is expected on surface level tomorrow and in upcoming days. No major western disturbance is expected at least up to 15 January, hence no rains expected,” he said.

Meanwhile, the long spell of rain ensured that pollutants were dissipated to a large extent in Gurugram, thus helping improve the air quality of the city. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin, the air quality index of Gurugram on Saturday was recorded at 106 (‘moderate’), a climbdown from Friday’s reading of 149.

The IMD predicted that AQI will remain in ‘moderate’ category on Sunday while it will shift to ‘poor’ category on Monday.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said that prevailing weather conditions are helping improve AQI in the region. “The rain spells on Saturday with relatively high winds are likely to continue causing further improvement of air quality to ‘good’ or ‘lower end of satisfactory’ due to wet deposition and strong dispersion. From Sunday onwards, air quality is likely to degrade due to gradual decrease in maximum and minimum temperatures as well as wind speed, all contributing to low dispersion of pollutants,” said Safar in a statement.