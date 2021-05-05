Gurugram to get six new oxygen plants to offset shortage: MP

The district will get six new oxygen plants to offset the shortage of oxygen required for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, said Lok Sabha member from Gurugram, Rao Inderjit Singh, on Wednesday. He said that one oxygen plant each in Rewari, Mahendragarh and Mewat will also be set up under the aegis of the National Disaster Management Authority, which has sanctioned 50 plants for the state.

The announcement assumes significance as the city presently is getting around 45 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen, against a daily demand of 60 MT, said officials.

“The work on these plants has already been initiated and I have asked officials to expedite the process to identify land and create infrastructure for setting up these plants at the earliest,” said the Gurugram member of Parliament, who also held a review meeting with the district officials.

Singh also said that an oxygen tank would.be soon made available to the medical college in Nuh, which will ensure that ventilators and other equipment become functional at the earliest.

In a related development, the state government on Wednesday also issued directions that committees be formed at the district level to ensure that refilling of oxygen cylinders is streamlined and home-isolated patients don’t have to struggle to get cylinders refilled.

The committees would check that cylinders are filled as per correct weight and that buyers are not overcharged, as per an order issued in this regard.

“The deputy commissioners will also, through Red Cross societies, prepare a list of chronic oxygen-dependent patients and designate at least one refiller to supply oxygen to them on presentation of chronic disabilities certificate,” said an order issued by the health department, adding that authorities will also keep a tab on the usage of oxygen at private hospitals and government facilities to ensure these are not diverted for non-medical use.

The government on Wednesday also appointed Rajnarayan Kaushik, an IAS officer of the 2010 batch, to assist the district administration in Covid management. It also directed that an HCS official should be appointed to share information and apprise the elected representatives of the latest step being taken for Covid-19 management.

Dr Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that he has already designated the Star Gas plant in Manesar for filling oxygen cylinders for patients in home isolation and after assessing the demand for chronic patients, one filling station would be designated for them also. “We have also launched a WhatsApp chatbot through which city residents can get information regarding vaccination, testing and related information. One can save the number 9643277788 and send a message on WhatsApp to get information,” said Garg.

