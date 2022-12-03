Gurugram zila parishad members take oath of office

Ten newly-elected members of Gurugram zila parishad, 64 members of the block samitis, 157 sarpanches and 1,406 panches took oath of office on Saturday afternoon. While the members of zila parishad were administered oath by Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav at an event held in the mini secretariat, the others took oath at government schools in their respective villages.

Addressing the newly-elected zila parishad members at the mini secretariat, Yadav said that both the administration and elected members of the panchayats will have to work together to ensure development in the rural areas.

Yadav said that the state and Union government have launched a number of developmental schemes for the rural populace and the elected representatives must implement them.