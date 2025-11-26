Guv stresses ‘atmanirbharta’, creating opportunities at KU convocation

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said there was no shortcut to success while urging the youth to focus on self-dependence (atmanirbharta) and create opportunities. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at KU convocation programme in Chaibasa on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

The Governor was addressing the sixth convocation of Kolhan University (KU) at Tata College auditorium in Chaibasa on Wednesday.

“There is no shortcut to success. Consistent hard work, strong will power, positive thoughts and excellent character are the only factors that propel people to their destinations. This era is an era of high competition, hence the youths will have to prepare themselves for identifying opportunities and create opportunities to progress forward,” Gangwar said.

He said the youth should not wait for only jobs but needed to develop capabilities to create opportunities through innovation, technological advancements.

“India is changing and progressing fast and the leadership of this change is at the hands of the youths of this country. If they step forward with steely resolve, dedication and determination, not only will they succeed but will also contribute significantly in the progress of the society and the nation. Atma Nirbharta is the demand of the time and the continuous expansion of knowledge, skill development and new innovations is mandatory,” asserted the Governor cum Chancellor.

The Governor handed over gold medals to 195 toppers of different streams and wished all the success to the 97,636 successful students getting degrees and 79 PhD scholars. “Youths are the strength of the nation,” he concluded.