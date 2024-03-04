Gyanvapi compound: Decide application for interim relief on ‘Shivling’ within 8 weeks: High court to Varanasi court

The Allahabad high court has directed a Varanasi court to decide within eight weeks an application for interim relief to allow the prayer for right to worship the “Shivling” purportedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises in May 2022. HT Image

The applicant had sought this interim relief during the pendency of a petition seeking a permanent injunction against the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which looks after the management of the Gyanvapi mosque, restraining it from interfering in the worship of the “Shivling”.

Justice Manish Kumar Nigam passed the order on February 27 in a petition filed by one Vivek Soni and another who had approached the high court requesting expeditious disposal of their interim application pending before the civil judge (Senior Division) Varanasi since 2022. In the suit filed in 2022, the plaintiff had sought a permanent injunction against the respondents (the Masjid management) and aimed to prevent any interference in the offering of “Bhoga, Prasada, Shayan Aarti, Mangala Aarti, garlanding, Dugdha Abhishek, Kirtan, etc” to the “Shivalinga.”

The court while disposing of the petition observed, “Accordingly, the present petition stands disposed of finally with a direction to the Civil Judge (Senior Division) Varanasi to consider and decide the interim injunction application (6C Application), in accordance with law, expeditiously, preferably within a period of eight weeks from the date of production of a certified copy of this order after giving opportunity of hearing to the parties concerned and without granting unnecessary adjournments to either of the parties provided that there is no other legal impediment.”

After the Hindu side claimed that Shivling was found in the wazukhana of Gyanvapi mosque in May 2022 following a survey by a court-appointed advocate commissioner, the court of the civil judge (senior division) ordered to seal the portion. The order was upheld by the Supreme Court. Wazukhana is a place for ablution before the Islamic prayers.

The mosque committee had called the “structure” a fountain, which the Hindus claimed to be a Shivling.