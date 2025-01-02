Gzb: Multi-level parking opens on GT Road, will accommodate 500 vehicles

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has opened its new multi-level parking facility adjacent to the New Bus Adda metro station on GT Road, officials said, adding that the facility will cater to about 450-500 vehicles and help ease parking problems for commuters. The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has opened its new multi-level parking facility adjacent to the New Bus Adda metro station on GT Road. (SAKIB ALI/HT)

The New Bus Adda metro station is the terminating station for Metro’s Red Line and also has the Ghaziabad RRTS station on the opposite side of the road. A foot-over- bridge (FoB), nearly 800 metres in length is being built to connect the two systems.

The new parking is spread over an area of 5,762 square metres.

Corporation officials said that the new parking will provide parking facilities for about 200-260 cars and about 300 two-wheelers.

“The new facility also has provision for lifts for parking of vehicles while ramps have also been built. Electronic indicators for vacant parking spaces and 20 electric-vehicle charging stations have also been provided. The cost of the project is about ₹50 crore. Once the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) section connecting Delhi opens up, we expect more commuters, and the new parking will ease parking woes,” said Sanjeev Sinha, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s chief tax-assessment officer.

The officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the RRTS project, said the Ghaziabad RRTS station at present has parking facilities for 100 vehicles. Besides catering to commuters using the Metro and RRTS stations, the new parking will also be beneficial for residents of nearby localities who had approached the civic agency to allow them to park vehicles at night, they said.

“This is why we have also introduced monthly-pass rates, so that the parking facility can be used by local residents who park their vehicles usually on the roadside. The charges for cars and two-wheelers have also been defined,” Sinha added.

Officials, aware of the move, said that they are expecting that more commuters will use the Ghaziabad RRTS station when the Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar RRTS link is operational. At present, there is no direct Metro connectivity from New Bus Adda to Anand Vihar while the RRTS has a station at Anand Vihar.

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday said that they had issued a fresh order for imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ghaziabad on January 5.

“The order covers eight police station areas in Ghaziabad. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Sahibabad RRTS station and will inaugurate the RRTS link with Delhi. We are making arrangements for his visit,” said Rajesh Kumar, additional commissioner of police.

Earlier, the PM’s visit was proposed for December 29, 2024, but the program was postponed due to the state mourning declared after the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.