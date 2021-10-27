Had Capt worked, he would not have been replaced, say Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Amritsar Continuing her verbal assault on former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, claimed that the Captain never worked during his tenure.

“Had Captain Amarinder done any work, he would not have been replaced,” Kaur told reporters after inaugurating development works in Amritsar East that her husband represents in Punjab assembly. She added, “We did not want him to be removed and wanted him to work as per the aspirations of Punjabis. However, he did not meet these aspirations, for which he has paid the price.”

“Every person has the right to float his own party. He did nothing in four-and-a-half years. When he was asked to take rest by leaving the post of the CM, the idea of floating a party came to his mind. He was already in a party. If he wanted to work for a party, he should have worked for the Congress government, which he was running,” she said.

“Over 99% MLAs had asked the party high command to remove him from chief ministership, claiming that not doing this will lead to a debacle for the party in assembly polls. The point was raised that the Capt government delivered not a single premises made during the 2017 assembly elections,” Kaur added.

On Amarinder’s announcement of fielding a strong candidate against Navjot Singh Sidhu in assembly elections, she said, “This is ridiculous. How can a person who did not work in his tenure and hid inside his mansion say this? How will he woo voters?”