Happy Street blends sports, art and wellness to promote anti-drug awareness in Dhanbad

A vibrant mix of sports, art, fitness and entertainment marked the ‘Happy Street’ initiative in Dhanbad on Saturday, where residents of all age groups gathered to celebrate a healthy and positive lifestyle while spreading awareness against substance abuse. Happy Street-led activities in Dhanbad on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The event brought together a wide range of activities under one platform. Dedicated yoga stages were set up for sessions on yoga and pranayama, allowing participants to experience physical fitness and mental well-being. Sporting activities such as cycling, skating, basketball dunk challenges, archery and rifle shooting drew enthusiastic participation, especially from the youth.

The entertainment segment added to the lively atmosphere with live band performances, human ludo and dart games engaging visitors throughout the event. Art and cultural enthusiasts also found space to express themselves through painting competitions, including the ‘Paint My City’ campaign, along with open quizzes, poetry recitations and street plays.

Through these creative and interactive activities, a strong message of drug de-addiction and social awareness was conveyed to the public.

Dhanbad deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan, who attended the event along with senior superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar, emphasised the broader objective of the initiative.

“The main aim of organising ‘Happy Street’ is to encourage youth to stay away from substance abuse and engage in constructive activities,” he said.

Ranjan further added, “Such events not only spread awareness but also inspire people to adopt a healthier and more balanced lifestyle, contributing to a positive transformation in society.”

The initiative received an encouraging response, reflecting growing public support for community-driven wellness and anti-drug campaigns.