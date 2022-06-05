Hapur death toll rises to 13, police file case against factory owner, operator

Another labourer died at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, taking the death toll in the Hapur Cracker factory explosion case to 13 on Sunday.

Twenty injured labourers are currently receiving treatment at hospitals in Meerut and Delhi for burn injuries. Meanwhile, Hapur district magistrate Medha Roopam has formed a committee of officials to check industries in the Dhaulana industrial area and other locations.

Initial reports reveal that the factory, where the explosion occurred, was owned by Dilshad Khan of Meerut, who had rented it out to Wasim a few months ago. Dilshad had a license to manufacture electric equipment at the factory, but Wasim illegally started making crackers there when he took over.

Hapur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra said that a case of culpable homicide has been registered against Dilshad Khan and Wasim, and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

The committee formed by the district magistrate checked 11 factories in the Dhaulana area on Sunday and sealed three units for various violations and other shortcomings.

“The committee checked 11 factories and sealed three of them for violating rules and regulations,” ASP Mishra said, adding that the industrial area has over 1000 factories and the committee would be checking them all to ensure that all the units are adhering to all the rules and regulations.

The committee will also check whether the product being manufactured at the industrial units is the same for which approval has been given, ASP added.

Meanwhile, taking note of the incident, the divisional commissioner of Meerut Surendra Singh has directed the district magistrates of Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Noida to form similar committees in their respective districts and conduct a survey of factories in their regions.

“I have directed the district magistrates of the division to conduct similar checking in their respective districts to ascertain that factories were adhering to all the rules and regulations and such incidents could be prevented in future,” Singh said.