Haryana AG defers hearing on contempt plea against Sidhu

Chandigarh Haryana advocate general has deferred the hearing on a criminal contempt petition filed against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for his reported tweets about ongoing proceedings in Punjab’s drugs racket case before the high court to December 10.

Parampreet Singh Bajwa, a high court lawyer, who is also treasurer of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association appeared before the advocate general on Thursday and addressed arguments, and also gave some judgments on the issue, seeking the consent of the AG. “The AG has deferred the matter for December 10 to examine the judgments, which I submitted today,” Bajwa said.

The plea seeks consent of the AG for initiation of contempt proceedings against Sidhu by the high court. It alleges Sidhu tweets about the drugs case just when it is to be taken up by high court in a matter where proceedings are ongoing.

His act “substantially” interferes with “due course of justice” since twitter is a public platform and he has 9.8 lakh followers. He knows his tweets are widely read and generate huge publicity, the plea further argues.

