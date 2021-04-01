Haryana all set for wheat procurement operations beginning April 1

The Haryana government has made all preparations for wheat procurement operations beginning from Thursday (April 1) at around 400 mandis and purchase centres across state.

This year, around eight lakh farmers in state have registered on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal for the sale of wheat. More than 10,000 farmers from neighbouring states have also registered themselves on the portal to sell their produce in Haryana mandis.

As per directions of the state government, the deputy commissioners held meetings with mandi officials, commission agents and officials of the procurement agencies. They have been directed to begin the procurement operations smoothly.

Besides direct payments from this year, the government has also installed CCTV cameras at all mandis to ensure hassle-free procurement and timely lifting of foodgrains.

“Hassle-free and time-bound procurement should be ensured by making advance scheduling plans so that farmers do not face any problem,” chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

‘WILL PROCURE EVERY GRAIN ON MSP’

Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, during his visit to Panipat on Wednesday, reiterated that the government has made all arrangements to procure grains from farmers on MSP of ₹1,975 as fixed by the Centre and the payments will be deposited in accounts of farmers within 48-hours of procurement and submission of the J-Form. He said that if the payment is delayed beyond 72-hours, the farmers will get 9% interest rate.

In response to allegations of the farmer union leaders that the government wants to end MSP, Dushyant said that this year, six crops will be procured on MSP and in future, the government is planning to procure 10 crops on MSP.

HARVESTING YET TO PICK PACE

Even as the government has decided to begin procurement from April 1, according to farmers, harvesting of wheat was delayed by almost a week due to weather conditions and arrival of wheat is expected to pick pace over the next week.

“I got an SMS to bring 63 quintal wheat to Indri grain market in Karnal on April 1, but I have not even started harvesting yet and will thus have to reschedule,” said Anil Kumar, a farmer from Indri.

Mandi officials said that they are also making phone calls to farmers. The ones who have already harvested the crop will be allowed to bring their produce to the mandis.

MIXED RESPONSE FROM ARHTIYAS

Earlier, the arhtiyas had raised objections over direct payment to farmers but as of now, the arhtiyas association has not taken any decision in this regard.

“We are not favour of direct payment to farmers and have called a state-level meeting soon to take a call as procurement will take at least a week to pick pace,” said Ashok Gupta, president of the Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas Association.

On the other hand, amid ongoing protests against Centre’s three farm laws, Haryana’s decision of direct payment is being praised by farm unions which is why, arhtiyas seem reluctant to oppose the move openly.

FACTS & FIGURES

Total registered farmers: 8 lakh

Grain markets and purchase centres in state: 400

Number of commission agents: 18,000

Acreage under wheat: 25.50 lakh hectare

Estimated wheat procurement: 80 lakh MT

Expected wheat production: 120 lakh MT