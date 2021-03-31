Haryana BJP protests thrashing of party MLA in Punjab

On call of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president OP Dhankar, party leaders and workers held protests across districts in Haryana to condemn the attack on party Abohar MLA Arun Narang.

Narang was allegedly thrashed and his clothes were torn by a group of farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws in Malout (Muktsar) in Punjab on Saturday.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the incident is highly condemnable and said that those leading the protests should give statements, responsibly.

The agitated BJP leaders and workers on Tuesday held protests in Karnal, Kaithal, Rohtak, Ambala, and Kurukshetra. They accused the Congress-led Punjab government of instigating farmers and failing to protect the elected representatives. The sloganeering protesters burnt effigies of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

In Karnal, BJP district president Yogendra Rana led the protest and termed the incident “murder of democracy”. “The thrashing and naked parade of a sitting MLA in the presence of police has exposed the failed law and order situation in Punjab and the CM should resign on moral grounds,” Rana said.

Leading the protest in Kurukshetra, BJP district president Raj Kumar Saini alleged: “The Congress government is behind thrashing of Narang and the Congress workers have done this in the name of farmers’ protest.”

However, farm leaders from Haryana said that farmers should not indulge in any violence with BJP leaders. They have decided to hold separate protests against BJP leaders.

In Kaithal, BKU district president Hoshiar Singh Gill slammed a local BJP leader’s statement that farmers are getting funding from abroad to run this agitation.

“In a meeting, we have decided that farmers can hold peaceful protests against BJP leaders and should not indulge in any violence,” said Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni, in a video message.

Charuni slammed Haryana BJP leaders and said that the protests are being organised by BJP to “divide people”.

Rohtak mayor Jagmohan Goyal, who led the protest march in district, called the incident a “murderous attack on democracy”.

“We have doubts that the Punjab government is behind the attack on Narang. It needs thorough investigation and the role of Punjab Police should be probed. An impartial inquiry should be carried out to fix responsibility for the incident,” he added.

In Ambala, district chief Rajesh Batoura led a protest march in Barara block and criticised Captain for lapse of law and order in Punjab.

“BJP is fully capable of responding to the attack but we won’t as we are part of a civilised national party,” he said. He said that the President of India should remove Captain as the CM or the latter should resign on moral grounds.

Party’s Yuva Morcha also held similar protests near mini secretariat in Yamunanagar.

Farmers show black flags to dy CM in Sirsa

Meanwhile, farmers showed black flags to Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala when his cavalcade left from his home towards Police Lines in Sirsa to take-off in a chopper.

Chautala had come to Sirsa to celebrate Holi with his family. Heavy police security was put in place to prevent an untoward incident.