Haryana BJP to honour winners of Khelo Haryana Games with Murrah buffaloes, scooters, bicycles

The Haryana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to honour the winners of the Khelo Haryana Games 2021 with Murrah buffaloes, scooters and bicycles
By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:03 AM IST
The Haryana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to honour the winners of the Khelo Haryana Games 2021 with Murrah buffaloes, scooters and bicycles. This was announced by Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar on inauguration of the three-day event at Karnal’s Karan Stadium on Friday.

Dhankar said the games are being organised as a part of Khelo India Games to encourage youth towards sports at a younger age.

“Winners (male and female) in boxing will be given Murrah buffalo, winners of table tennis will get scooters and football event winners will get sports bicycles,” said Dhankar.

“Haryana is known for desi ghee consumption. Even the food prepared for participants has desi ghee,” he said.

Hailing the Haryana government’s sports policy, he said the policy is connecting youth with games.

“Participation of youth of Haryana in sports has increased manifold due to the government’s sports policy. Now we see the local youth doing exceptionally well in all games,” he added.

“Our farmers produce gold (foodgrains) for the country and our youth bring gold from Olympics events,” he added.

He said in the past couple of years, Dhankar said the state is growing as a sports hub. Even in Tokyo Olympics, 25% participation from the country was from Haryana and of all medals won, 50% were won by players from Haryana.

“Players from Haryana won seven medals in Tokyo Olympics but we want Haryanvi players to win at least 70 medals in Olympics 2028,” he added.

Total 9,670 players in the under-18 category from all over state will take part in 20 sporting events held at six districts of the state and 1,232 players will participate in the three events - football, table tennis and boxing - in Karnal.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the events will conclude on August 29 and a cash prize of 5,000, 3,000 and 2,000 will be given to players winning gold, silver and bronze medal, respectively.

In an interaction with the media over famers’ issue, Dhankar said the government is always ready for talks and amendments in the agriculture laws but some farm leaders are adamant on repealing of the laws. “Government’s doors are always open for the farmers for talks ,” he added.

Earlier, Dhankar held a meeting with party workers from Karnal and reviewed preparation for a state-level meeting of all BJP leaders and elected representatives is scheduled in Karnal on Saturday.

