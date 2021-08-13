Haryana CM Khattar’s brother dies at 57

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s brother Gulshan Khattar, 57, passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Friday.

He is survived by his wife Varsha Khattar, two sons Keshav and Neeraj, and a daughter Sonam.

His last rites were performed at Rambagh crematorium ground in Rohtak.

As per information, he was suffering from pneumonia and was hospitalised at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. Earlier, he was admitted at Rohtak’s PGIMS.

Khattar mourned his brother’s death by tweeting, “This is an irreparable loss for me.”

Haryana home minister Anil Vij, cooperatives minister Banwari Lal, BJP state chief OP Dhankar, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, former finance minister Captain Abhimanyu, leader Manish Grover, JJP’s Digvijay Singh Chautala and Pradeep Deshwal among others took part in Gulshan Khattar’s last rites and paid condolences to the bereaved family.