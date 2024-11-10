Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana CM orders action against officials for delays in welfare schemes

ByLeena Dhankhar
Nov 10, 2024 05:44 AM IST

The chief minister directed the deduction of 15 days’ salary from two joint commissioners, two deputy municipal Commissioners, and an executive officer across Gurugram, Ambala, Sonipat, and Nuh for delays in executing the Shehri Swamitva Scheme. In addition, a Municipal Corporation clerk in Gurugram was suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe

Gurugram: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered disciplinary action against several municipal officials due to delays in providing benefits under government schemes, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy for negligence and corruption.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered disciplinary action against several municipal officials due to delays in providing benefits under government schemes. (HT PHOTO)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered disciplinary action against several municipal officials due to delays in providing benefits under government schemes. (HT PHOTO)

The chief minister directed the deduction of 15 days’ salary from two joint commissioners, two deputy municipal Commissioners, and an executive officer across Gurugram, Ambala, Sonipat, and Nuh for delays in executing the Shehri Swamitva Scheme. In addition, a Municipal Corporation clerk in Gurugram was suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe, said officials.

The CM’s directive followed feedback gathered through the CM Dashboard Cell, a dedicated monitoring system where beneficiaries of various government schemes are contacted for updates on their experiences. The confirmation cell, under Saini’s supervision, follows up with beneficiaries to assess the timely and transparent implementation of schemes.

On Friday, during a routine check, feedback from beneficiaries exposed several significant delays in the Shehri Swamitva Scheme. In Gurugram, one resident reported being forced to wait for over two years for their conveyance deed despite having completed all payments, and further alleged that a clerk, Sandeep Kumar, demanded a bribe of 50,000. Upon hearing of the incident, Saini ordered Kumar’s immediate suspension.

Meanwhile, feedback from Ambala, Sonipat, and Nuh also revealed that beneficiaries had completed all necessary payments over a year ago but were still awaiting their conveyance deeds. Frustrated by delays, beneficiaries reported that officials repeatedly redirected them without fulfilling their requests. In response, Saini issued immediate instructions to dock half a month’s salary from the officials involved, MCG Gurugram joint commissioner Akhilesh Yadav, Ambala joint commissioner Puneet, Sonipat deputy municipal commissioner Deepak Sura, and Nuh executive officer Arun Nandal.

Saini has instructed that in all pending cases under the Shehri Swamitva Scheme, conveyance deeds must be completed within three days, with priority given to 100 cases by November 14, 2024. Additionally, he mandated that the Urban Local Bodies Department address 2,152 remaining cases within ten days, warning that negligence would not be tolerated and that further action would be taken if delays continued.

The commissioner and secretary of the Urban Local Bodies Department confirmed they are working to fulfill these orders promptly and will provide a status report to the chief minister. Saini reiterated his commitment to transparency, ensuring residents receive benefits promptly and officials uphold their responsibilities to the public.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //