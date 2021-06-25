Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana ex-minister says his Aadhaar misused in Bihar, files complaint
others

Haryana ex-minister says his Aadhaar misused in Bihar, files complaint

Chandigarh Senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Ajay Singh Yadav lodged a police complaint in Rewari alleging misuse of his Aadhaar card number by someone in Bihar to make purchases of urea fertiliser
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:17 PM IST


Chandigarh

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Ajay Singh Yadav lodged a police complaint in Rewari alleging misuse of his Aadhaar card number by someone in Bihar to make purchases of urea fertiliser.

He said he has been receiving messages on his mobile phone regarding the purchase.

Yadav told reporters in Rewari that he recently received three messages on his mobile phone about making a purchase of neem-coated urea from a dealer in Saharsa in Bihar.

The recent message received was for a purchase made for 2,394.

“I received messages on my mobile number, saying the subsidy on the urea purchase made will be borne by the Government of India on behalf of the farmer,” the Congress leader said.

He said after receiving the first message, he had alerted the Rewari deputy commissioner and an agriculture officer.

Yadav said after preliminary investigation, he was told that someone in Bihar could be misusing his Aadhaar card number.

“Thinking this may be part of some scam and someone may be cheating the real beneficiary farmers in Bihar, I lodged a police complaint on Thursday with the cyber crime police here,” he said.

“I am an ex-minister from Haryana and a former six-time MLA. If my Aadhaar card is misused like this, what will be the fate of a common man? I urge the Centre and Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) to take immediate cognizance of the matter as this may be some sort of a fertilizer scam, which needs to be probed,” he said.

