Haryana govt cannot suppress farm agitation by registering FIRs against farmers: Tikait

Farm leader Rakesh Tikait said on Thursday that the Haryana government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar cannot suppress the farmers’ agitation by registering FIRs against farmers and sending them to jail.

“The Haryana government is trying to silence farmers by registering FIRs, but they cannot suppress it by using police force,” Tikait said during his visit at Jat Dharmshala in Kurukshetra.

“Farmers are protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws. We don’t understand why the Haryana CM is taking action against farmers,” he said.

“Movements so not end by registration of FIRs and the government should understand it,” he said.

Tikait slammed the Haryana government for arresting around 200 farmers in Ambala for showing black flags to state home minister Anil Vij.

He said, “There are no differences between BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni and leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). He is with the Morcha and we will continue our fight united.”

He said the agitation is going on in the right direction and the government will have to repeal the “black laws”.

“Farmers are known for their patience and we will wait for the government to resume talks,” Tikait said.