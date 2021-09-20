Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Haryana MC employees gherao Khattar’s camp office over pending demands
others

Haryana MC employees gherao Khattar’s camp office over pending demands

Hundreds of employees of various municipal corporation (MC) of Haryana held a state-level protest rally at Karnal on Sunday, seeking reinstatement of sacked employees and other demands
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 03:00 AM IST
The MC employees gheraoed chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s camp office on Sunday. (HT FILE)

Hundreds of employees of various municipal corporation (MC) of Haryana held a state-level protest rally at Karnal on Sunday, seeking reinstatement of sacked employees and other demands.

The employees gheraoed chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar’s camp office and threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands were not met. They ended the protest after officials arranged a meeting with the chief minister on September 30.

Protesting under the banner of Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh, the employees alleged that the government had not fulfilled their demands even after a year of making a commitment. Naresh Kumar Shashtri, state president of the employees association, said, “We demand that all sacked employees should be reinstated, closed fire brigade stations should be reopened, equal-pay-for-equal-work scheme should be implemented for contractual employees and the salaries of contractual and rural sweepers should be enhanced to 24,000. He said they will hold gate meetings at all civic body offices on September 21 and protest in the cities on September 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Three feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal

Kurukshetra university to honour four scientists with Goyal Awards

Farmers skip meeting called by panel to clear Kundli Singhu blockade

Babus don’t listen to elected representatives, says Pundri MLA Gollen
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP