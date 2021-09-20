Haryana MC employees gherao Khattar’s camp office over pending demands

Hundreds of employees of various municipal corporation (MC) of Haryana held a state-level protest rally at Karnal on Sunday, seeking reinstatement of sacked employees and other demands.

The employees gheraoed chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar’s camp office and threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands were not met. They ended the protest after officials arranged a meeting with the chief minister on September 30.

Protesting under the banner of Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh, the employees alleged that the government had not fulfilled their demands even after a year of making a commitment. Naresh Kumar Shashtri, state president of the employees association, said, “We demand that all sacked employees should be reinstated, closed fire brigade stations should be reopened, equal-pay-for-equal-work scheme should be implemented for contractual employees and the salaries of contractual and rural sweepers should be enhanced to ₹24,000. He said they will hold gate meetings at all civic body offices on September 21 and protest in the cities on September 23.