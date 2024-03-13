Haryana pollution watchdog seals diesel gensets of 50 units in Faridabad

Gurugram: The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in Faridabad has taken action against 50 industrial units by sealing their diesel gensets over the past 15 days for violating pollution norms. These units failed to upgrade their gensets with clean fuel technology, as mandated by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) last year, according to officials aware of the matter. The pollution board stated that ample opportunities had been provided for adopting emission control mechanisms for DG sets in the district. (Representational Image)

The CAQM had made it mandatory for industrial units to switch to natural gas and other green alternatives for operating gensets. It had imposed a ban on the use of DG sets even as backup in industrial, commercial and residential areas across the National Capital Region with effect from October 1.

Industrialists, on the other hand, said that if state power utilities were not efficient, they should be privatised on the lines of Delhi and Mumbai to ensure free power supply.

The CAQM issued orders recommending the sealing action after an inspection by a flying squad found that the DG sets of these units did not comply with Direction 76 of the commission.

Direction 76 prohibits the use of gensets that have not been upgraded with retro-fitted emission control devices (RECD) and dual fuel kits based on PNG. The CAQM had set a deadline of September 30, 2023, for retro fitment in the industry, while the deadline for DG sets in emergency services was extended until December 31.

The pollution board stated that ample opportunities had been provided for adopting emission control mechanisms for DG sets in the district. However, it was felt that issuing a show-cause notice would be a mere formality, likely defeating the purpose of the action. The order, exercising the powers of the commission by the enforcement task force, directs strict compliance, including immediate sealing of DG sets by the State Pollution Control Board.

HSPCB authorities have been instructed to impose and collect appropriate environment compensation (EC) charges for non-compliance and calculate penalties for the duration between October 1, 2023, and the date of sealing. De-sealing of the DG sets would be allowed only after corrective measures have been taken according to CAQM norms.

HSPCB Regional Officer, Akanksha Tanwar, emphasized ongoing compliance with CAQM directions. The order warns that failure to comply may lead to appropriate action under the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act-2021 and other relevant laws. A similar drive had led to the sealing of 11 DG sets in Palwal district last month.